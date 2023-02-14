Outdoor City: extra funding for new Parkwood Springs mountain bike trails in Sheffield

Sheffield Council has found an extra £50,000 of funding to boost the quality and size of its extension to the Parkwood Springs mountain bike trails.

Several new riding routes are included in the plans for the site which sits near the old ski village with spectacular views across the city centre against the backdrop of the Peak District National Park.

The project aims to transform the area into a regional destination for mountain biking with “a brew, a loo, a view and something to do”.

In the authority’s latest report on capital spending, council officers said the contract for the improved mountain bike trails was awarded with value engineering to keep within a tight budget.

But Local Transport Plan funding has since been made available to add more and better trail routes, infrastructure and features to the site – officers said these were part of the original scope but cut out.

They added: “This will enhance the overall scale and quality of the facility providing additional opportunities for users of all ages and abilities to access and benefit from use of the site, and further encourage and sustain cycling in the Outdoor City.”

The total budget for the project is now £950,000.

The council, which owns areas of the site, said the current trails were hugely successful – attracting cyclists citywide from beginners to Olympic athletes – and are in use around 10,000 times per year.

In a statement provided with the planning application, council officers said: “This project builds on, and significantly accelerates, the ongoing physical and social improvements to the Parkwood Springs site led by Sheffield City Council over the last 14 years.

“At the heart of this project is the extension of the already renowned Parkwood mountain bike trail network across a greater area of the site.”

What are the plans?

The trails were designed for a range of abilities, including experienced riders, and graded using British Cycling’s mountain bike standards.

They are being created to flow and provide multiple line options and opt-ins on all sections, including climbs, with a variety of features to keep rides interesting.

The plans also stated there will be new pedestrian and cycle routes connecting existing access points to routes from the surrounding area.

Another key part of the plan was a new visitor hub providing a kiosk cafe, toilets and new storage near the main entrance and car park.

This will have indoor and outdoor seating with a green roof and the proposed opening hours are: 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Three existing shipping containers – which the council said are no longer fit for purpose – will be removed to make way for this.

Improvements to the car park, entrances, existing path network, accessibility and security will also be made.

What is the overall plan for Parkwood Springs?

The council’s masterplan for Parkwood Springs is to make it the city’s active country park by 2028 through developing infrastructure for walking, cycling, running and observing nature.