A police probe launched following he discovery of a woman's body in a Sheffield suburb is continuing today.

Police yesterday confirmed that the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a property in Woodhouse, was being treated as “suspicious”.

Everything known so far:

- The body of a woman was found at a property in the Skelton Close area of Woodhouse on Monday, February 20. Police officers forced their way into the home just after 8am when the body was found.

- Images at the scene showed a large cordon had been placed at the front and rear of a block of flats on the cul-de-sac which backs onto woodland. A large number of police vehicles and officers were pictured on the street and crime scene investigators in white overalls were seen entering and exiting the property.

- A second cordon thought to be related to the incident was erected on Chapel Walk.

- Following initial inquiries, South Yorkshire Police later released in a statement that the death was being treated as “suspicious” as detectives worked towards understanding the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

- The woman has not yet been formally identified and a post mortem examination will take place in the coming days to establish the cause of death.

- Yesterday Detective chief inspector Andy Knowles, of South Yorkshire Police, said there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as detectives build “as full a picture as possible” of the events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body.

- Residents living locally to the incident have been asked to contact the police if they have “seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks”.

- Insp Knowles said: “News like this always comes as a shock to the local community and there will be an increased police presence over the coming days while we gather enquiries and speak to local residents. If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty.”

- South Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting incident number 145 of February 20, 2023, or via their website. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.