Detectives investigating a woman’s death in Sheffield say they are treating it as suspicious.

Officers forced their way into a house on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, shortly after 8am this morning, and say they discovered the body of a woman inside. Now they appealing for witnesses to help them piece together that happened.

Detectives have this afternoon said that following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious. She has not yet been formally identified and a forensic post mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the police investigation, said: “There’s been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close today while we’ve completed enquiries at the scene to understand the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

South Yorkshire Police are treating the death at Skelton Close as suspicious at this stage, they have stated today

“It’s really important we build as full a picture as possible of events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body this morning, so we want to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks.

“News like this always comes as a shock to the local community and there will be an increased police presence over the coming days while we gather enquiries and speak to local residents. If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty.”

A police scene of crime van was parked outside the house earlier today, along with a marked police patrol car. Officers wearing white overalls were also seen going in and out of the property.

Uniformed officers could also be seen outside the house. Blue and white police tape sealed it off.

Call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 20 February 2023 or access the police webchat and online portal on https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/