Skelton Close Sheffield: Tragedy as body of young woman found at property in Woodhouse
Police have cordoned off part of a Sheffield neighbourhood over the discovery of a young woman’s body.
By Alastair Ulke and Tobias Gavelle
14 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 1:10pm
Officers are in the Skelton Close area in Woodhouse today (February 20) after responding to reports shortly after 8am that a body of a woman had been found in a property.
Images show how what appears to be a block of flats has been cordoned off by officers, with five police vehicles on the scene.
South Yorkshire Police say an investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.