Skelton Close Sheffield: Tragedy as body of young woman found at property in Woodhouse

Police have cordoned off part of a Sheffield neighbourhood over the discovery of a young woman’s body.

By Alastair Ulke and Tobias Gavelle
14 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 1:10pm

Officers are in the Skelton Close area in Woodhouse today (February 20) after responding to reports shortly after 8am that a body of a woman had been found in a property.

Images show how what appears to be a block of flats has been cordoned off by officers, with five police vehicles on the scene.

South Yorkshire Police say an investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

Crime Scene Investigators are on scene at Skelton Close in Woodhouse, Sheffield, after reports a woman's body was found at 8am this morning (February 20).
At least five police vehicles are on scene and a block of flats has been cordoned off.