Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are being asked for their help to find a missing man last seen on a busy Sheffield road.

37-year-old Siyamak, who goes by Ali, was last seen yesterday between 8 and 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 13, 2024) at an address on London Road.

37-year-old Siyamak, who goes by Ali, was last seen yesterday between 8 and 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 13, 2024) at an address on London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a public appeal this afternoon (Wednesday, February 14, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as Middle Eastern, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and is believed to be wearing a white Nike top, black bottoms and black Armani trainers.

"Siyamak is known to frequent Sheffield city centre and the areas of Highfields and Abbeydale.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Siyamak's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police by calling 999.