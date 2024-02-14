Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local second-hand retailer, Glass Onion Vintage, is hosting an "I <3 SY" event in its city centre store this Valentines week.

Designed to be an in-store love letter to South Yorkshire, Glass Onion is welcoming locals to join them to celebrate everything they love about the area.

Glass Onion started in 2005 with its founder, John, selling vintage items out of his Grandma’s coal shed in Barnsley.

It has since grown into the UK's leading vintage clothing company, processing up to 20,000kg of second hand clothing every single week.

These clothes, rescued at their vintage HQ, would otherwise be destined for landfill.

The company is still based just a stone’s throw from where their story began in South Yorkshire.

Whether it is the local people, music, cafes, restaurants, shops, pubs or walks, customers can share what they think makes South Yorkshire special on a love note installation in the Division Street shop.

By the end of this week (February 18), it will be full of positive messages sitting alongside their limited edition sustainable I <3 SY merch.

Re-made tees, posters and stickers are all for sale alongside their usual vintage goods.

The shop’s storyboard also shares the history of Glass Onion, and how their independent business started.