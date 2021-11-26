All three vehicles were set abaze at around the same time, according to firefighters who were called to the scene of the fire, near Shirecliffe

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three cars were deliberately set on fire at 9:10pm in a car park at Busk Meadow, Sheffield.

"Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They left at 10:30pm.”

Three cars were set ablaze in a Sheffield arson attack. File picture shows a firefighter in action

Firefightes are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.

Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.