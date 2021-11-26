Three cars set ablaze in car park arson attack at Busk Meadow, Shirecliffe, Sheffield
A suspected arson attack left three cars ablaze in a Sheffield car park last night.
All three vehicles were set abaze at around the same time, according to firefighters who were called to the scene of the fire, near Shirecliffe
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three cars were deliberately set on fire at 9:10pm in a car park at Busk Meadow, Sheffield.
"Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident. They left at 10:30pm.”
Firefightes are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched earlier this year.
Much like its sister service, Crimestoppers, all reports that go into FireStoppers are anonymous. Call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.
Group Manager Matt Gillatt, deputy head of the joint police and fire community safety team, said: “Deliberate fire-setting not only endangers life and wastes our time, it can also massively destroy local parks, facilities and landscapes.”