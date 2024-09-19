Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield retailer has listed reasons why “it’s just not worth” calling police over shoplifting - as it reaches a record high.

James Totty, of Vintage Vintage on Devonshire Street, said contacting the force could lead to a long wait for officers, which meant time away from the shop floor.

And they were reluctant to make a “citizen’s arrest” fearing a counter claim for assault, physical attack, or later damage to the shop.

James said: “The police could be just around the corner and arrive quickly. Or we could have a long wait just stood here with a person who could have a knife.

“Even if you do spend the time filling in reports the suspect could make up claims of assault or threaten to smash windows. It’s just not worth it.”

He spoke out as The Star highlights the shocking extent of ‘silent crimes’ which go unreported but can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.

Shoplifting in South Yorkshire is at a 21-year high, new figures show.

The Home Office says there were 14,342 shoplifting offences recorded by South Yorkshire Police in the year to March – a 37 per cent increase from 10,452 the year before. It was also the highest figure since records began in 2003.

It comes as major retailers raised concerns about the rising cost, while the Government has vowed to make assaulting a shopworker a specific criminal offence.

As far back as April 2022, terrified staff at Boots on High Street in Sheffield city centre told The Star they feared someone was going to get stabbed amid a rise in threats, spitting, aggression, discrimination, false accusations of assault and ‘brazen’ shoplifting.

It prompted the firm to train staff to wear cameras and use panic buttons and it ‘increased its security guard presence’ and ‘further prioritised’ CCTV monitoring.

Insp Kay Fitzgerald, retail crime lead at South Yorkshire Police, said the force investigates “every single” reported shoplifting offence and had made “great strides” targeting prolific shoplifters, stepping up patrols and building partnerships.

Work with retailers had triggered a rise in reporting, which was reflected in the latest figures, she added. The increase in shoplifting was also due to “the ongoing cost of living crisis,” she added.

Insp Fitzgerald added: “Our stance on shoplifting is simple - we will not tolerate it here in South Yorkshire. We take all reports incredibly seriously, and it's important to remember that shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

"It has a big impact on the local economy and the livelihoods of people trying to make an honest living, and staff who work in retail establishments should not have to go to work fearing being attacked, threatened or intimidated by thieves.

"We want to encourage the public and businesses to continue helping us tackle retail crime by reporting shoplifting incidents to us as soon as possible, which will allow us to quickly identify offenders and deliver justice.”

These are the crimes that victims no longer bother reporting, thinking the police are too busy or that nothing will get done. It means offenders are getting away with it and justice is not being served.

Most of this isn't the police's fault, a lot comes down to a social care system that has collapsed and politicians who have turned a blind eye for decades. That doesn't mean that urgent action couldn't and shouldn't be taken. It doesn't have to be this way.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.