The company has ‘increased its security guard presence’ and ‘further prioritised’ CCTV monitoring at the city centre store on High Street, it says.

Bosses say they are ‘working closely’ with the Home Office and meeting South Yorkshire Police to ‘explore’ what can be done about problems at the store.

The chain issued a statement a month after terrified staff told The Star they feared someone was going to get stabbed amid a rise in threats, spitting, aggression, discrimination, false accusations of assault and ‘brazen’ shoplifting.

A month on, a Boots spokesman said staff had been given additional training on ‘body worn’ cameras, panic buttons and reporting crimes.

He added: “Like many retailers, we are experiencing increasing levels of retail crime in our stores. At our Sheffield High Street store, safety of our team members continues to be our number one priority.

“Our store CCTV is monitored 24 hours a day at our monitoring centre, we have staff panic buttons in place, and we employ security guards in-store.

“We have also increased our security guard presence in store and further prioritised CCTV monitoring. We think that much more can be done to support retailers in this area, which is why we are working closely with the Home Office and the police - we are also meeting with the police in Sheffield to explore what more can be done locally to support this particular store.”

