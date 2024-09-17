Sheffield crime 2024: The 16 streets hit hardest by shoplifters, new figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 06:02 BST

The scourge of shoplifting affects businesses located across Sheffield, and here are the 16 streets hit hardest - according to newly-released police figures.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 16 worst streets in the city for shoplifting in July 2024.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to. 

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary. 

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported shoplifting offences

1. The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported shoplifting offences

The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported shoplifting offences | Adobe/Google

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 36

2. On or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre: 36 reports of shoplifting offences

The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 36 | Google

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bedale Road, Nether Edge, with 13

3. On or near Bedale Road, Nether Edge: 13 reports of shoplifting offences

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Bedale Road, Nether Edge, with 13 | Google

Photo Sales
The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 11

4. On or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees: 11 reports of shoplifting offences

The third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 11 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield