The ongoing works to Sheffield’s Fargate are coming along great - but they’re not worth dying over.

Shoppers could heart-ly believe their eyes this week when it was thought contractors from Sisk had put a life-saving public defibrillator inside their work site while renovating the city centre.

Heart rates were set to racing in Sheffield this week when shoppers thought a public defibrillator had been 'fenced off' by contractors - but it turns out there is nothing to worry about | National world

Not only that, it appeared as though a work gate used by builders positioned just a few skips from the emergency heart restarter was being padlocked and chained while not in use.

Shoppers and commentators shared concerns online that if the worst was to happen and a visitor to the city centre suffered cardiac arrest, accessing the life-saving equipment could be delayed or made impossible altogether.

“Don’t forget your wire cutters if you’re planning on having a cardiac arrest on Fargate this week,” one user wrote on the r/Sheffield Reddit page on August 13, along with a photo showing the ‘fenced-off defib’.

However, contractor firm Sisk Group has now confirmed the device - built into the side of an advertising kiosk - has not been ‘fenced off’ from the public as it has only recently been installed.

The defibrillator was added to Fargate as part of the ongoing renovations. It has, to date, always been ‘inside the fence’ and has not yet been made available to the public.

Thankfully, the new advertising kiosk’s device is not the only public defibrillator on Fargate - there is one directly next to it outside the Virgin Money store, approximately 10 metres away.

There are also devices at the nearby Tesco Express, the O2 Store also on Fargate, and at Miller & Carter steakhouse on Surrey Street.

The renovation project on Fargate, being funded by a £15.8m Future High Streets Fund grant, aims to create flowerbeds, outdoor seating, and new street lighting in the city centre.