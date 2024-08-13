Regents Court is in the heart of Hillsborough, close to Supertram links and large green spaces. It’s a location the Zoopla listing describes as “ideal”.

This property is found on the third floor and looks brilliant inside after a recent makeover. It has been modernised with a sleek, new look throughout.

It consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, lounge and hall.

The new kitchen features a breakfast bar which is “ideal for morning coffee or evening meals”, and the three-piece bathroom features both a rainfall and handheld showerheads.

The apartment is on the market for £90,000 - though the listing does state “cash buyers only” - and the property has a ground rent of £100 per year and a £3,613 per year service charge.