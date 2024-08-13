Sheffield property: Modern apartment in one of Hillsborough's MOST ICONIC BUILDINGS listed for sale

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:10 BST

A recently refurbished two bedroom flat in one of Sheffield’s most iconic apartment buildings has been listed for sale.

Regents Court is in the heart of Hillsborough, close to Supertram links and large green spaces. It’s a location the Zoopla listing describes as “ideal”.

This property is found on the third floor and looks brilliant inside after a recent makeover. It has been modernised with a sleek, new look throughout.

It consists of two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, lounge and hall.

The new kitchen features a breakfast bar which is “ideal for morning coffee or evening meals”, and the three-piece bathroom features both a rainfall and handheld showerheads.

The apartment is on the market for £90,000 - though the listing does state “cash buyers only” - and the property has a ground rent of £100 per year and a £3,613 per year service charge.

