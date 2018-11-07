Shop damaged in suspected firework attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A shop was damaged in a suspected firework attack in Sheffield.

Paddy Power bookmakers on Main Road, Darnall, was damaged in an incident reported to emergency services at 7.45pm yesterday.

When firefighters arrived the shop was filled with smoke.

They ventilated the property and a police investigation was launched.

The shop door was smashed the previous night when yobs armed with fireworks and stones hurled missiles at members of the public, police officers, vehicles, public transport and businesses.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.