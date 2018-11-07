Police bust drug den in Sheffield suburb

Over 250 cannabis plants were discovered in a police raid of a drug den in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers from the Broomhall and city centre policing teams made the discovery yesterday after complaints about a strong smell of cannabis from residents.

Cannabis plants found in Sheffield yesterday

APPEAL: Police seek man over knifepoint robbery outside Sheffield nightclub



Officers involved in the raid were granted entry by the letting agency which rents out the house.

COURT: Sheffield woman who brandished knife at neighbour’s mother walks away from court with suspended sentence



When they walked into the property they found an occupant having his breakfast and arrested him at the scene.

LATEST: Bonfire Night yobs condemned for causing fear and damage in Sheffield suburbs



Sergeant Adam Wood said: “Local residents had reported to us a consistently strong smell of cannabis, which was causing them some upset and affecting their daily life.

“As the property was rented, we were allowed entry by a letting agency with a warrant, and were able to walk in unannounced and surprise the offender having breakfast.

A man was arrested after over 250 cannabis plants were found in a house in Sheffield

“Not only will he have to answer why they were in a house with in excess of 250 cannabis plants. Also he will be facing a humongous bill for abstracting electricity. Looking at the electrics, its lucky the house didn't burn down.”

He added: “Sadly, the property was a rather large, lovely, old style house, passed down through three generations, which now has thousands of pounds worth of damage from water damage and mold.

“Cannabis is a class B controlled drug, and despite people’s views, large scale production is often related to wider organised crime and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.