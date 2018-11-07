Police seek man over knifepoint robbery outside Sheffield nightclub

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over a knifepoint robbery outside a Sheffield nightclub.

Officers were called after an 18-year-old man had his watch and ring stolen as he left the Leadmill nightclub on Leadmill Road in Sheffield city centre at around 2.40am on Sunday, October 21.

Do you know this man?

A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe could hold vital information about the robbery.

He was wearing a distinctive Stone Island jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 136 of October 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.