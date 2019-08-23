Shop closed after firefighters are called to city centre store on Fargate in Sheffield
A shop on Fargate in Sheffield city centre is closed this morning after firefighters were called to the store.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 10:26
Two fire engines were deployed to H&M at 9.35am after reports of the alarm sounding.
Firefighters have entered the clothing store and are investigating the reason for the alarm activation.
More to follow.