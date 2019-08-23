Redmires residents have complained about the police response to a rave last weekend

Revellers attended a rave in woodland in Redmires overnight on Saturday into Sunday last weekend and despite complaints from residents officers failed to respond for over 12 hours.

One concerned resident who reported the rave said he was disappointed at the lack of response.

He said he had been concerned for the safety of those who attended, claiming they were seen staggering and stumbling along country roads on the night of the rave and the following morning.

The resident said: “Despite being called multiple times the police did nothing to shut down or disperse the rave.”

Residents found evidence of drug abuse at the rave

He said residents were woken at around 3am by ‘extremely loud music’ and he first attempted to report the rave to the police at 3.30am but was kept on hold for 30 minutes, when he ended the call and dialled 999.

He added: “I spoke to the police at 4am. I was told that it had been logged, but they couldn't confirm when an officer would attend.

“The rave continued unchecked and by 6am there were approximately 50 people in the plantation.

“I called 101 again at 7am, again being left on hold for more than 30 minutes. I was told that they were aware of the situation, but they couldn't tell me when an officer would attend.

“My partner called again at 10am to report that we had seen people under the influence of alcohol and drugs driving to and from the rave along Redmires Road and Long Causeway.”

He added: “We informed the police that Redmires is a popular destination for walkers, dog walkers, cyclists and young families, who were at risk. “The police said that they would send someone only to call back 30 minutes later to say that they were aware of the situation and that an officer would attend 'later'.

“The rave finished at around midday, with numerous intoxicated people stumbling and passed out along Redmires Road.

“We received a phone call at 3pm from an officer to say that he had driven around the reservoir at 2pm and couldn't find a rave. This was 10 hours after it was first reported to police and two hours after it had finished.”

He added: “Having spoken to other residents in the Redmires area there is general feeling that the police treat these illegal raves with apathy and are reluctant to intervene, instead leaving rural residents to deal with the situation alone.

“Apart from confront a large group of intoxicated people how are we supposed to stop these illegal activities? Other police forces seem to take the issue very seriously, so why does South Yorkshire Police appear to not care?”