Shooting in Sheffield seen by 'lots of witnesses,' police reveal
A shooting in Sheffield was seen by lots of witnesses, detectives investigating the gun attack have revealed.
Gunmen opened fire at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night and then jumped into the vehicle and sped off.
Detectives believe there was somebody in the car at the time of the shooting, although nobody has yet been identified.
They are urging anyone with information about the potential victim to come forward.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, leading the police probe, said: “Our efforts to identify and trace who was in the car at the time of the incident also continue, as it’s vital we ensure their safety.
"I’d encourage anyone who has information about the incident, and who hasn’t yet spoken to us, to get in touch.”
South Yorkshire Police said there were a number of witnesses to the shooting.
CCTV footage from in and around the crime scene is also being examined in a bid to identify the culprits.
The force said: “The incident occurred in a car park of a convenience store, where people were shopping and going about their daily businesses and there were lots of witnesses.”
Six people spent yesterday in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
A number of cars have been seized and homes have been searched as part of the police investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 843 of September 30.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.