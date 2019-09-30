Attacker still on the loose over Sheffield stabbing

An attacker who stabbed a man in a busy Sheffield street earlier today is still at large.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 30th September 2019, 20:44 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 20:49 pm

The victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Abbeydale Road, close to the junction with Wolseley Road, at about 3.15pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he sustained wounds to his ‘lower body’ and has been taken to hospital.

They described the injuries as ‘non life-threatening’.

Nobody has been arrested in relaton to the incident and police are still hunting the attacker.

In a statement, police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ and added that the victim is in a ‘stable condition.’

It was reported that a house was sealed off close to the scene of the incident earlier but this cordon has now been lifted.

