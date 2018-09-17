Sheffield shooting: Three men ‘targeted’ by gunman

Three men shot in a Sheffield street were ‘targeted’ by the gunman responsible, detectives believe.

The men - one aged 19 and two aged 20 - were fired at in Burngreave in the early hours of Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police officers were alerted to the incident at 1.30am when the injured men arrived at hospital.

They had each sustained gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and were discharged later that day after treatment.

The shooting occurred in Hallcar Street, just off Spital Hill, which was cordoned off by police officers yesterday while enquiries were carried out at the crime scene.

Nearby Earsham Street was also taped off.

No arrests have yet been made over the shooting, which is being treated as a ‘targeted incident’.

It is not being linked to any other ‘ongoing investigations,’ according to South Yorkshire Police.

Police chiefs have ordered an ‘increased policing presence in the area’ over the next few days.

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.