Shocking photo reveals damage caused by fire at student apartments in Sheffield

Firefighters were called to the Central Quay student accommodation block at Kelham Island on Friday, August 13, at around 5pm, with several crews attending the blaze which broke out on the second floor.

The building had to be evacuated while the fire was extinguished, but thankfully nobody was injured.

Damage caused by a fire at the Central Quay student accommodation block in Kelham Island, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now revealed the fire was caused by an incense burner which had been left unattended.

Sharing this photo of the damage caused, it said: “Most of you are sensible, but these fires DO happen. Be careful!”