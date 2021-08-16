Shocking photo reveals damage caused by fire at student apartments in Sheffield
This photo shows the aftermath of a fire which broke out at a student apartment block in Sheffield.
Firefighters were called to the Central Quay student accommodation block at Kelham Island on Friday, August 13, at around 5pm, with several crews attending the blaze which broke out on the second floor.
The building had to be evacuated while the fire was extinguished, but thankfully nobody was injured.
'Name and shame them' - fury over no-show at Sheffield pub for huge booking
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now revealed the fire was caused by an incense burner which had been left unattended.
Sharing this photo of the damage caused, it said: “Most of you are sensible, but these fires DO happen. Be careful!”
The fire service also shared details of two fires in Sheffield last night, Sunday, August 15, one involving a wheelie bin which had been deliberately set alight on Walter Slacks Road and the other being an accidental fire in which some garden rubbish on Harborough Avenue had gone up in flames.