Shocking photo reveals damage caused by fire at student apartments in Sheffield

This photo shows the aftermath of a fire which broke out at a student apartment block in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:47 am

Firefighters were called to the Central Quay student accommodation block at Kelham Island on Friday, August 13, at around 5pm, with several crews attending the blaze which broke out on the second floor.

The building had to be evacuated while the fire was extinguished, but thankfully nobody was injured.

Damage caused by a fire at the Central Quay student accommodation block in Kelham Island, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now revealed the fire was caused by an incense burner which had been left unattended.

Sharing this photo of the damage caused, it said: “Most of you are sensible, but these fires DO happen. Be careful!”

The fire service also shared details of two fires in Sheffield last night, Sunday, August 15, one involving a wheelie bin which had been deliberately set alight on Walter Slacks Road and the other being an accidental fire in which some garden rubbish on Harborough Avenue had gone up in flames.

