Sheffield man sexually abused six-year-old girl after spending the night drinking with her father

Daniel Beech had spent the night drinking with the girl’s father and had gone back to his home in the South Devon resort of Dawlish after closing time.

He was staying overnight at the house and went into the victim’s bedroom where he touched her as she tried to pull herself away from him.

Beech only stopped when he heard her father coming up the stairs, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Daniel Beech, 28, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, admitted sexual assault and was given a suspended sentence (pic: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire)

Beech, aged 28, Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, admitted sexual assault and was jailed for a year, suspended for two years and ordered to attend a sexual offenders’ treatment programme during 80 days of rehabilitation activities.

His contact with children was restricted by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he was ordered to sign on the sex offenders’ register for ten years by Recorder Mr Donald Tait.

He told him he was suspending the sentence because it would enable him to work with the probation service to ensure there was no repeat of the incident.

Beech appeared by video link from Sheffield Crown Court.

Miss Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, said Beech was staying in Dawlish in 2015 when he went drinking with the girl’s father and ended up back at his home.

Beech took the opportunity to go upstairs to the girl’s room while her father fell asleep on a sofa and the child awoke to find Beech touching her private parts.

Miss Scrivener said: “She pulled on the bars of her bunk bed to try to pull herself away but he continued rubbing her and it stopped because he heard her father coming up the stairs.”

The girl told her father the next day and Beech was arrested and interviewed but not prosecuted at the time after he denied it.

He admitted it to police after being arrested for an unconnected incident involving another girl in South Yorkshire, for which he was cautioned.

Mr David Keenan, defending, said the touching had been over the girl’s night clothes and her victim impact statement did not suggest she suffered lasting or serious psychological damage.