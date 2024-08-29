South Yorkshire Police officer accused of having racist messages on her phone will face misconduct hearing
The allegation has been made against Emily Leeming, who is understood to have been a serving police constable with South Yorkshire Police at the relevant time, but has subsequently left the force.
Ms Leeming is set to face an accelerated misconduct hearing on Tuesday, September 4, 2024.
Police documents announcing the hearing state: “It is alleged that, between 2021 & 2023 the officer had Whatsapp messages on her mobile phone that were racist, offensive, and discriminatory in nature.
“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, equality & diversity and authority, respect & courtesy.
“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”
South Yorkshire Police guidance on misconduct hearings states: “Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.
“Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.
“The purpose of a public hearing is to show that our disciplinary system is open and transparent. It will demonstrate that we do hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”
