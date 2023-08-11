If sandwiches are the best thing since sliced bread, then Sheffield is the place to be after a study revealed the city boasts the cheapest sandwich price across the nation.

There’s no shortage of sandwich shops in our Steel City. From pre-packaged butties available as part of a meal deal at your favourite supermarket, or fresh subs from Beres, Greggs, or independent shops such as Sandwich Division, Deli-Shuss or Lunch Stop to name a few in the city centre, there’s a lot to choose from.

Furniture At Work, an office furniture retailer, surveyed just over 1,000 people from cities up and down the UK to find out where people fork out the most and least for a sandwich fix, and Sheffielders will be pleased with the findings.

Furniture At Work has found the most expensive and cheapest cities in the UK for sandwiches.

While many might expect London to tip the scale for the steepest sarnie, the study found it is in fact Manchester where people pay the highest average price for a butty, at a whopping £4.51.

This places it above runners-up Belfast and London, where the average price is £4.26. This is all the more shocking when the research also revealed that Mancunians’ favourite sandwich is the humble cheese and onion.

At the other end of the spectrum, residents of Sheffield pay a much more palatable £2.84 on average for their sandwiches - the most popular filling of which is bacon, or ham and cheese. This was followed by the also reasonable Cardiff and Edinburgh, at £2.98 and £3.11 per butty respectively.

A spokesperson from Furniture At Work said: “Sandwiches are an institution of the workplace lunch in the UK. We knew we were a country of sandwich obsessives, but some of the fillings we discovered were… challenging, to say the least.

“From banana mayo to bacon and Ploughman’s to pineapple with tuna, the results celebrate the sarnie diversity and creativity of the nation.”