A hairdressers in Sheffield, which has only been in business for two years, has been crowned the winner of the L'Oréal Colour Trophy.

Scullion & Scot, in Nether Edge, won the prestigious UK & Ireland L'Oréal Colour Trophy in front of an audience of 1,900 people at London’s Battersea Evolution.

The colour specialist salon, on Sheldon Road, is run by friends Gemma Scullion and Jade Picken and was set up just two years ago. The LCT marked the first competition the salon had entered, and thanks to two of the talented stylists, Jessica Elwell and Lewis Inkles, they walked away with the prize.

LCT is the UK’s longest running colour competition, now in its 67th year, and this year was hosted by documentary maker and reality TV star Zara McDermott. Judging the final looks and determining who would be crowned winners at the event last month was a panel of some of the UK’s top hairdressers.

The competition asks entrants to create a ‘well-executed, inspirational and modern colour look on any model, of any gender or any gender identity of any hair type’. Jessica and Lewis’ winning look ultimately involved panels of deep green, with a vivid yellow.

The Sheffield based salon is vegan-friendly and LGBTQ+ inclusive, and was created as a space where artists could push themselves, and make clients feel at home.

Jade, co-owner of Scullion & Scot, knew she was destined for hairdressing when at age 15 she was invited to Manchester to model for her hairdresser. “I remember looking around in awe of the creativity and passion people had for their craft,” she said.

“It was truly inspiring and I thought this is it for me. I was lucky enough to be trained with an incredible hairdresser in Glasgow who pushed me to know colour inside and out and that was the start of my career.”

Co-owner Gemma discovered her love for hairdressing when she was 17. She said: “I walked into the coolest salon I could find in my local area for a job as a nail tech. Fortunately for me the owner of the salon asked me to be his apprentice instead and the rest as they say is history. I quickly fell in love with the art of hairdressing and moved up to Sheffield to pursue my dream.”