A remarkable former crane driver from Sheffield has turned 105 - making her one of the oldest people in the UK.

Elsie Middleton celebrated reaching the milestone with family, staff and fellow residents at Roman Ridge care home, in Wincobank, on Saturday, February 17.

Elsie Middleton, who has celebrated her 105th birthday in Sheffield, with daughter Jean Bolton

Elsie's daughter Jean Bolton told how her mum was one of six siblings born and raised in Sheffield, growing up on Plowman Street, in Attercliffe, and then Molineaux Road, in Shiregreen.

She first worked as a crane driver at Sheffield's old Hadfields steelworks before becoming a home help and then a housing manager for Rotherham Council.

How many people live to 105?

Elsie moved to Wickersley, in Rotherham, after marrying Bert in 1945. They were happily wed for nearly 60 years and had three children together, Jean, Trevor and Dennis.

Elsie was a talented seamstress and after retiring she took up painting and embroidery, while she and Bert enjoyed travelling the country in their caravan.

Elsie Middleton with an old card she received from Queen Elizabeth II upon turning 100 in 2019

Elsie has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and daughter Jean told how 'everybody thinks the world of her'.

When Elsie was born on February 17, 1919, George V was on the throne and David Lloyd George was prime minister.

According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, as of 2022 there were just 640 people aged 105 or over living in England and Wales.

'She's a little fighter'

Asked about the secret to her longevity, Elsie was stumped.

But Jean said: "I think it's healthy living. She always prepared meals from scratch, rather than eating processed food, and Dad used to grow vegetables.

"She never smoked, she hardly drinks and she's always kept herself very active.