A new sexual health van officially launched in Sheffield this week offering free, confidential testing and reaching people who may otherwise struggle to access help

The mobile unit, run by Sexual Health Sheffield and funded by a Public Health Grant awarded in March 2024, will operate with both open-access and closed-booking sessions.

Open sessions will be held every Monday and Wednesday, while closed sessions will work directly with local organisations to support vulnerable groups.

A new sexual health van officially launched in Sheffield this week with free,, confidential testing. | Dean Atkins

The initiative is already showing results. Since its soft rollout last month, the van has completed six outings, made contact with 106 people and carried out more than 20 STI screenings - with 75% of those tested being new patients who would not have otherwise accessed care.

Su Currie, Clinical Lead for Sexual Health Sheffield and Consultant in Sexual Health and HIV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital said: “We put in a bid because we want to make sexual health for everybody,”

“Sheffield is sprawling, and the logistics of getting to hospital for some people - two trams and a bus - is a lot. The van means we can reach people who can’t get to us. It also helps break down the stigma that still exists around sexual health clinics.”

Currie emphasised the van’s welcoming approach: “Come and see us - there are no silly questions. We wouldn’t turn anyone away. The website is updated every day, so you can click on and find where we are.”

The mobile unit offers a tiered service approach, currently including STI testing, health promotion, and contraception. Emergency contraception is not yet available, but may be introduced in the future.

Stuart Amos, Matron for Sexual Health Sheffield, said the van was already making “an amazing positive impact”.

“Our job is to reduce barriers - geographical and emotional,” he said. “The van has two private screening rooms with soundproofing, a waiting space, and water and biscuits to make it comfortable.”

“We’re seeing the benefits first-hand - on two occasions, people were already waiting for us before we arrived. That’s how much this service matters.”

People accessing the van so far have been aged between 16 and 60, from all sexualities and backgrounds. The mobile model has had success across other parts of the UK and is now being embraced locally in Sheffield to meet rising demand and tackle ongoing inequalities in healthcare access.

“This is about bringing sexual health to the people of Sheffield,” Amos added. “And the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The service’s location will be updated daily on the Sexual Health Sheffield website and social media channels.

