Sir Michael Palin has been announced as the Friday night headliner on Friday, July 4 at Sheffield City Hall.

In a live show – ‘Nobody expects The Michael Palin Podcast!’ – he will be in conversation with broadcaster Greg James for an evening of stories from a life like no other. General ticket sales start at 11am on Friday, May 9 at CrossedWires.Live

Michael Palin joins Greg James | Crossed Wires / John Swannell

Having grown up in Sheffield, Palin’s headline show marks a return to his hometown. The live show will dive into his early days of amateur dramatics in Sheffield to his role in changing the face of comedy, and his adventures as a globe-trotting documentarian. It promises to unmissable mix of wit and wisdom for one night only.

Crossed Wires poster – credit: Crossed Wires | Crossed Wires

“Michael Palin is my hero,” says Greg James. “I have loved everything this man has ever made and I can’t wait to chat to him about growing up in Sheffield and of course how he managed to alter the course of comedy history. We’re all in for a treat and I think you should get a ticket immediately as it’s going to be a very special event.”

Michael Palin | Crossed Wires / John Swannell

Crossed Wires: The Podcast Festival is the UK’s biggest podcast festival that sees the nation's favourite voices take over Sheffield’s iconic venues between 4-6th July.

Its debut last year featured Katherine Ryan, Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis, Uncanny with Danny Robins, Off Air with Fi & Jane and Adam Buxton with Self Esteem.

This year, the festival returns bigger and bolder for its second edition in the city's vibrant city centre. Palin joins a blockbuster line-up already announced for this summer’s festival, which puts on a weekend of live shows, exclusive performances and special guests.

The lineup so far includes Help I Sexted My Boss with William Hanson and Jordan North, Dish with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Harnett and Tailenders with Greg James, Jimmy Anderson and Felix White.

Tickets for Crossed Wires: The Podcast Festival are available on CrossedWires.Live