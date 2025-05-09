MP Jeremy Corbyn speaking in Sheffield at left-wing political event

A Welfare Not Warfare protest called by new group We Demand Change in Sheffield on April 12, 2025. Picture supplied by We Demand Change

Left-wing MP Jeremy Corbyn is speaking in Sheffield next weekend at an event organised by a new political grouping.

The former Labour Party leader, now an independent MP, is appearing at the event called by We Demand Change.

They are a new grouping of left organisations, campaigners and trade unionists. They say they are worried by both the rise of right-wing party Reform UK and the Labour government’s cuts to welfare such as the pensioners’ winter fuel allowance and PIP personal independence payments for people with disabilities.

Jeremy Corbyn will speak at the Sheffield We Demand Change Summit of Resistance at SADACCA on the Wicker S3 8JB at 12.30pm on Sunday, May 18.

Other keynote speakers are Lindsey German from Stop the War, Lewis Nielsen and Samira Ali from Stand Up to Racism, Ellen Clifford from Disabled People Against Cuts and Zack Polanski, Green Party deputy leader.

To book online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-demand-change-sheffield-tickets-1331398321219?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Sheffield and Birmingham bin strikers are speaking at the event, which will split up into workshops following the opening session.

Sheffield We Demand Change last month held a Welfare Not Warfare protest in the city. The rally at Sheffield Town Hall attracted 200 people to protest about benefit cuts.

Protesters heard from disabled people, Palestine activists and anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-war and anti-cuts campaigners.

The rally was backed by Disabled People Against Cuts, Sheffield Stand Up To Racism, trade unions and anti-war organisations in the city.

Tom, who helped organise the protest, said: “Labour find millions for war but have nothing for the poor. They want to keep the rich and powerful laughing all the way to the bank while the vulnerable starve.

“The protest was a great step forward and we urge everyone in Sheffield who wants to be part of the fightback to join us to discuss the way forward on May 18.”

All the keynote speakers at the Sheffield event spoke at a We Demand Change summit held in London that attracted 2,000 people in person and 1,000 more online.

Jeremy Corbyn is also speaking next Saturday (May 17) at the Leadmill at a sold-out event that is part of the city’s Festival of Debate.