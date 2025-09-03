Sheffield's burial provision currently set to run out within five to seven years without "immediate action"
A new report published by Sheffield City Council today (Tuesday, September 2, 2025) says burial capacity is expected to run out in the city within five to seven and a half years, with Muslim burial space projected to be depleted in three years, if immediate action is not taken.
The council says that a Citywide Cemetery Plan, which it describes as “comprehensive,” has been put forward and will be considered at a Strategy and Resources Committee meeting on September 10, 2025.
Plans have also been put forward to develop City Road Cemetery to create additional graves and extend Muslim burial capacity, while new cemetery locations are explored.
Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council and Chair of the Strategy and Resources Committee said of the plan: “Sheffield is at a pivotal point in shaping future burial provision, and we are committed to ensuring that all communities have access to services that are dignified and culturally appropriate.
“The new Citywide Cemetery Plan reflects the voices of nearly 3,000 residents who took part in our consultation and sets out a clear, accountable way forward.
“The actions we are taking will mean that the city has sufficient burial spaces for years to come.”
The council hopes the proposed plan responds to pressures on burial space and sets out a long-term strategy for inclusive, sustainable cemetery services.
It is proposing immediate measures at City Road Cemetery, which could create up to 80 additional graves and extend Muslim burial capacity by six to 12 months.
“This will ensure there is sufficient capacity for burials while new cemeteries sites are developed,” a council spokesperson said.
Six potential new cemetery sites have also been shortlisted and assessed for ecological and groundwater suitability.
Work is underway to engage with tenants of Council-owned land as part of the next phase, which will involve finalising feasibility outcomes, prioritising sites, and commissioning further assessments where required.
The proposed plan includes:
• Securing 12 to 24 hectares of new burial land across four to six new cemeteries.
• Providing dedicated Muslim and natural burial spaces.
• Embedding environmental design principles and modernising cemetery infrastructure.
The council’s response follows a petition presented in December 2024 that highlighted the urgency of the situation, particularly for Islamic burials.
The Strategy and Resources Committee will consider the report and its recommendations on September 10, 2025.