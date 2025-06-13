Sheffield road safety schemes aim to stop accidents and slow down drivers
Progress on four 20 mph zones on residential roads in Collegiate, Arbourthorne, Grenoside and Cemetery Road will cost £128,000 for initial consultation and design work. The proposals will be up for approval on Monday (June 16) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.
They have been brought forward by the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee.
The council has a policy of introducing 20mph limits on all city residential streets, in order to promote road safety and encourage healthier lifestyles such as riding and cycling.
Another £11,000 budget is proposed to pay for feasibility and design works to investigate road safety measures at Shepcote Lane, Tinsley at the T-junction of the road with the firm Great Bear Distribution. A report to the committee states: “There have been eight collisions at this location, four involved right turn movements into Great Bear Distribution.”
One solution being considered is the installation of a speed camera at the location.
Another £6,000 will be spent to investigate installing road safety works at the junction of Carwood Road and Petre Street in Burngreave, where there have been eight collisions over a five-year period. One possible solution is the installation of give-way signage.
The committee will also be asked to approve a budget of £29,000 to undertake feasibility and design works on Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, from the junction with Bellhouse Road to the junction with Deep Lane. There have been 13 collisions over a five-year period and collision data shows that there are issues at both junctions, says a report to the committee.
