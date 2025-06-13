Sheffield road safety schemes aim to stop accidents and slow down drivers

A Google Maps image of the junction of Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, Sheffield with Great Bear Distribution

Spending plans for new Sheffield road safety schemes including 20mph zones and safety work at three junctions are set for approval next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Progress on four 20 mph zones on residential roads in Collegiate, Arbourthorne, Grenoside and Cemetery Road will cost £128,000 for initial consultation and design work. The proposals will be up for approval on Monday (June 16) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

They have been brought forward by the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has a policy of introducing 20mph limits on all city residential streets, in order to promote road safety and encourage healthier lifestyles such as riding and cycling.

The junction of Carwood Road and Petre Street in Sheffield. Image: Google Maps

Another £11,000 budget is proposed to pay for feasibility and design works to investigate road safety measures at Shepcote Lane, Tinsley at the T-junction of the road with the firm Great Bear Distribution. A report to the committee states: “There have been eight collisions at this location, four involved right turn movements into Great Bear Distribution.”

One solution being considered is the installation of a speed camera at the location.

Another £6,000 will be spent to investigate installing road safety works at the junction of Carwood Road and Petre Street in Burngreave, where there have been eight collisions over a five-year period. One possible solution is the installation of give-way signage.

The committee will also be asked to approve a budget of £29,000 to undertake feasibility and design works on Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, from the junction with Bellhouse Road to the junction with Deep Lane. There have been 13 collisions over a five-year period and collision data shows that there are issues at both junctions, says a report to the committee.