2023 Mercury Prize: Arctic Monkeys shortlisted for best album of the year

Arctic Monkeys’ 2022 album, The Car, has been nominated for the 2023 Mercury Prize, which recognises the best British and Irish albums of the year.

Originally from High Green in the city, the band are now the joint most-nominated artists in the prize’s history, tying with Radiohead, each with five nominations in total.

Alex Turner now has six Mercury nominations, picking up the extra one with The Last Shadow Puppets.

Arctic Monkeys returned to Sheffield last month. Pictured at the show is frontman Alex Turner. Picture: Dean Atkins / National World

Nearly two decades ago, the band took home the award for their 2006 album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

Only a quarter of this year’s nominees hail from outside of London, including, of course, Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys.

Two of the most well-known Arctic Monkeys spots in Sheffield, outside of their home neighbourhood, is The Grapes on Trippet Lane where they played their first gig, Yellow Arch Studios in Kelham Island, known as the band’s “birthplace” through their rehearsing and recording.

The Grapes, Trippet Lane: The first venue the Arctic Monkeys performed in, and a proper Irish pub.

They returned to the city just last month, playing two nights of their world tour at Hillsborough Park. This brought £4.1million into the city through money spent by fans on accommodation, transport, and food and drink, according to Sheffield City Council.