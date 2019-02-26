Crime scene investigators have arrived at a police cordon on a Sheffield street, where residents claim there was a stabbing earlier today.

An area outside the Zest Centre in Upperthorpe has been sealed off and is under police guard this afternoon.

A CSI van has arrived at a police cordon in Sheffield

CRIME: Police probe launched after gun is fired at house in Sheffield

Residents claim an investigation into a stabbing is under way, but South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details.

POLICE: Sheffield detective leading Centertainment murder probe urges witnesses to come forward

READ MORE: ‘Naked’ man arrested over trashed city centre hotel remains in police custody

More to follow.