Crime scene investigators have arrived at a police cordon on a Sheffield street, where residents claim there was a stabbing earlier today.
An area outside the Zest Centre in Upperthorpe has been sealed off and is under police guard this afternoon.
Residents claim an investigation into a stabbing is under way, but South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details.
More to follow.