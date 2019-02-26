Armed police officers have been deployed to a housing estate in Sheffield this afternoon.
There is a large police presence in Gleadless Valley, with officers and vehicles on a number of streets – including Middle Hay View and Fleury Road.
There are a number of police vehicles on the estate.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details on the nature of the incident being dealt with.
More to follow.