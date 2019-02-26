Have your say

Armed police officers have been deployed to a housing estate in Sheffield this afternoon.

There is a large police presence in Gleadless Valley, with officers and vehicles on a number of streets – including Middle Hay View and Fleury Road.

There are a number of police vehicles in Gleadless Valley this afternoon

READ MORE: Police probe launched after gun is fired at house in Sheffield

CRIME: ‘Naked’ man arrested over trashed city centre hotel remains in police custody

POLICE: CSI van arrives at police cordon amid reports of stabbing in Sheffield street

There are a number of police vehicles on the estate.

There is a large police presence in Gleadless Valley this afternoon

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details on the nature of the incident being dealt with.

More to follow.

Armed police officers are in Gleadless Valley this afternoon