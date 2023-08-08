There are limited buses to Hillsborough Stadium this evening (August 8) for Owls vs Stockport

Football fans heading to Hillsborough for today's match between Sheffield Wednesdays and Stockport County will not be able to take the tram.

Rail replacement works are underway to replace Sheffield's worn out tram lines between Shalesmoor and both Middlewood and Malin Bridge until August 9.

It means there will be no trams heading to Hillsborough Park today (August 8) for the Wednesdays game against Stockport County F.C at 7.45pm.

A statement by Stagecoach reads: "These works mean that there will be no tram service operating for the Sheffield Wednesday home game Stockport on August 8.

"Replacement bus services will continue to operate but will provide limited capacity. Additional replacement bus services will not operate and there will be no additional trams to and from Shalesmoor."

Rail and tram replacement buses for Hillsborough Stadium for Sheffield Wednesdays games

A dedicated replacement bus named the BY1 is running approximately every 12 minutes between Middlewood Park & Ride and Shalesmoor with stops at Middlewood Road/Taplin Road for Hillsborough Park.

A number of other services are still running that can reach Hillsborough, including: