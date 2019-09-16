Sheffield United ownership battle - verdict due TODAY
The battle over the ownership of Sheffield United is due to end today, with the verdict expected to be announced.
The current co-owners of the Premier League club are waiting for a judge's ruling after a High Court battle for control.
British businessman Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family, are locked in a legal battle over the running of the Premier League club.
Mr Justice Fancourt oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year, and is due to publish his ruling today.
The judge heard how Mr McCabe and Prince Abdullah began working together six years ago and controlled ownership on a 50-50 basis.
Lawyers told the judge that Mr McCabe, who is in his 70s, was ‘a wealthy Yorkshireman’ and ‘lifelong’ Sheffield United fan.
Prince Abdullah was a grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.
Mr McCabe, who was born in Sheffield, had long been associated with Sheffield United, and had invested about £100 million, the judge heard.
He met Prince Abdullah in 2013, when United were in League One - the third tier of English football at the time - after looking for new investors.
They had started working together after agreeing that Prince Abdullah would invest £10 million but ‘fell out’ in 2017.
Mr McCabe sold 50 per cent of the club to the Saudi Prince Abdullah for £1 but with the promise of ‘substantial new capital’ being provided.
Relations broke down 18 months ago, when McCabe and the Prince both launched bids to take full control of the club.