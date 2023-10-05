The "kind, thoughtful" little boy was "speechless" to see the message from his favourite player.

A little boy battling cancer had a special surprise for his 10th birthday this week - a 'get well soon' video from his favourite Blades player.

Eckington lad James Hawke came downstairs on October 3 - his big double-digit birthday - to find Sheffield United's own Oli McBurnie on his TV.

The striker sent the brave schoolboy, who has been battling leukemia since January, a video for his big day saying happy birthday, get well soon, and an invitation to come see the team at Bramall Lane when he's feeling better.

Mum Laura Hawke said: "It was so heartwarming for the whole family really. James was speechless. Oli is his favourite player.

"It was so kind for someone to do that for him and for us."

James, who mum Laura says is a football fanatic and a "kind, thoughtful young boy", was diagnosed with leukemia in January this year and has been underging chemotherapy at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

It sadly also meant he took a trip to the hospital on his 10th birthday, but got to enjoy the clip from Oli first.

Laura says she was sent the clip the night before and she could barely contain her excitement ahead of the surprise.

"I was terrified I was going to drop my phone or accidentally wipe it or something," said Laura.

"We were able to cast it from my phone onto the TV so he could see it when he came downstairs in the morning.

"A long-time friend who works for Sheffield United said they were able to get a message to Oli about James and was able to arrange the video. It was so lovely.

"James has really taken the treatment in his stride. It's been very tough but children are stronger than adults in many ways, and things like this show lots of good things can come from the bad.