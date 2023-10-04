Gary Scott: Rotherham police officer accused of indecent assault leaves Sheffield court wearing Spiderman mask
After pleading not guilty, PC Gary Scott left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask.
A serving South Yorkshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a series of alleged indecent assaults from 20 years ago.
PC Gary Scott, 50, from Balby, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.
The alleged assaults reportedly took place in the early 2000s, before he joined South Yorkshire Police.
At Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4), Scott pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault.
After appearing in in dock wearing a blue shirt and a black tie, Scott then left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody.
He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 2.
Scott worked on a response team in Rotherham and was arrested in September last year following a report to the force’s Professional Standards Department.