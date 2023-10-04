After pleading not guilty, PC Gary Scott left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask.

A serving South Yorkshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a series of alleged indecent assaults from 20 years ago.

PC Gary Scott, 50, from Balby, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

PC Gary Scott left Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4) wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody after pleading not guilty to three counts of historic indecent assault.

The alleged assaults reportedly took place in the early 2000s, before he joined South Yorkshire Police.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4), Scott pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault.

After appearing in in dock wearing a blue shirt and a black tie, Scott then left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 2.