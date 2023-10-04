News you can trust since 1887
Gary Scott: Rotherham police officer accused of indecent assault leaves Sheffield court wearing Spiderman mask

After pleading not guilty, PC Gary Scott left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask.

By Alastair Ulke, Harry Harrison
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
A serving South Yorkshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to a series of alleged indecent assaults from 20 years ago.

PC Gary Scott, 50, from Balby, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.

PC Gary Scott left Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4) wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody after pleading not guilty to three counts of historic indecent assault.PC Gary Scott left Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4) wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody after pleading not guilty to three counts of historic indecent assault.
The alleged assaults reportedly took place in the early 2000s, before he joined South Yorkshire Police.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 4), Scott pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault.

After appearing in in dock wearing a blue shirt and a black tie, Scott then left the court wearing a full-face Spiderman mask and a grey hoody.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on November 2.

Scott worked on a response team in Rotherham and was arrested in September last year following a report to the force’s Professional Standards Department.

