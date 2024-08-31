Sheffield TV star Dan Walker calls for 'fairer' sales process as fans scramble to get Oasis tickets
News of Oasis getting back together, after the Gallagher brothers ended their years-long feud, has dominated headlines throughout this week.
The story continued to gather pace last night, when touts began advertising tickets costing thousands of pounds minutes after pre-sale tickets became available.
This prompted the band to warn fans against buying tickets at inflated prices, stating ‘Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via Ticketmaster and Twickets’.
“Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters,” an Oasis spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Issues around ticket sales have continued today (August 31, 2024), when dates for the tour became available on general release.
The Ticketmaster website reportedly crashed minutes before the general ticket sale began at 9am, with fans receiving the error message “Error 503 Backend.max_conn reached.”
Although the problem has since been fixed, fans have reportedly been hit by a string of other issues such as waiting for hours in queues of hundreds of thousands of people; while others have complained about being hit by surge, also referred to as ‘dynamic’ and ‘in demand,’ pricing which has led to tickets costing more than twice the originally specified value.
Sheffield-based TV star, Dan Walker, is among those hoping to secure Oasis tickets today.
In a post on X, Dan has called for a ‘fairer, simpler and more efficient’ ticket sales process.
He said: “There has got to be a fairer, simpler, more efficient way of selling tickets that isn’t so open to touts, scammers, resellers & bots #Oasis
