Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield road will "definitely" be resurfaced eight years after a tree protest, a councillor says.

Councillor Barbara Masters said it is believed work on Dunkeld Road could be completed this year but "definitely" by spring 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has launched public consultation on plans for Dunkeld, Silver Hill and Banner Cross roads including ‘build outs’ into the highway to give trees room to grow.

Coun Barbara Masters, front, with Dunkeld Road residents protesting at the long wait for resurfacing in January 2023.

Residents on Dunkeld Road in Ecclesall have previously claimed the long wait for resurfacing is 'punishment' for a protest following the felling of a tree on January 17, 2017.

In April last year there was some progress when four redwood trees were chopped down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Masters, Lib Dem councillor for Ecclesall, said since then they had been working behind the scenes to get a date for the next stage.

She added: "That is now open, and we have urged the residents on those roads to participate. Depending on the outcomes of the consultation the work could be completed this year, but we’ve been assured, definitely by spring 2025."

Coun Joe Otten, chair of the council's waste and street scene committee, said they had been "working hard" to learn from the street tree dispute and agree a way to carry out resurfacing on these roads after the programme was paused in 2018.

Sheffield City Council misled the public and courts, according to the damning findings of the street tree inquiry led by Sir Mark Lowcock. He found a plan to fell thousands of trees and replace them with saplings was "flawed" and the ensuing dispute did significant harm.

A tree protestor is forcefully removed from under a contractor's truck in Sheffield in 2018. PIC: Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, 26 roads are included in the new resurfacing programme, including several that were also the scene of protests.

It is set to be delivered in six phases 'following feedback throughout the year. They are:

Phase 1: Dunkeld Road, Banner Cross Road, Silver Hill Road

Phase 2: Sandford Grove Road, Hunter House Road, Milton Road, Steade Road

Phase 3: Kenwood Park Road, Kenwood Road, Chippinghouse Road, Thornsett Road,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 4: Crescent Road, Kenbourne Road, Ladysmith Avenue, Woodstock Road

Phase 5: Sheldon Road, St Ronan's Road, Edgebrook Road,

Phase 6 (Stage 1): Upper Albert Road, Cliffefield Road, Thompson Road

Phase 6 (Stage 2): Ecclesall Road, Spring Hill Road, Oxford Road, Aldam Road, Marlcliffe Road.

Provide feedback here: https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drop-in sessions will be held at Ecclesall Library Community Room, 120 Ecclesall Road, S11 9PL on:

Tuesday 27th Feb – 4pm until 8:30pm

Thursday 29th February - 4pm until 8:30pm