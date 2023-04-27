Trees have been removed on a potholed Sheffield street in a 'first step' towards resurfacing after a protest six years ago.

Four ‘overgrown’ redwood trees were chopped down on Dunkeld Road in Ecclesall by Amey, the city council’s private roads contractor. It paves the way for kerbs to be realigned, pavements resurfaced, new trees and road surfacing this year, local councillors hope.

Residents have previously claimed the long wait for resurfacing is 'punishment' for a protest following the felling of a tree on January 17, 2017. Lib Dem leader Shaffaq Mohammed said he was “really pleased” work was finally progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The removal of the trees is the first step to finally getting this road resurfaced after years of delay. These trees were massively overgrown, their roots were causing accessibility issues to residents in wheelchairs and with prams, and the temporary barriers installed around them were causing serious inconvenience. Local residents were consulted and chose between four options including retaining the trees. This approach was fully supported by the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership.

Councillors Barbara Masters and Roger Davison with a cut down tree on Dunkeld Road.

“This is an example of positive consultation getting results, rather than the ‘Labour Knows Best’ approach that the Lowcock report exposed. However, residents were left waiting far too long for this, and Amey must improve its response time for roads which need full resurfacing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council misled the public and courts, according to the damning findings of the street tree inquiry led by Sir Mark Lowcock. He found a plan to fell thousands of trees and replace them with saplings was “flawed” and the ensuing dispute did significant harm, Sheffield’s reputation was damaged and public trust and confidence in the council were undermined.

In January, Coun Barbara Masters said: “Six years on Dunkeld Road has still not been resurfaced. It’s in a terrible condition and the standard of some others that have been is appalling.

“It’s no wonder many of my constituents feel badly let down. Residents of Dunkeld Road want to know why it’s taking so long for the council, Amey and the Independent Tree Panel to agree on a work plan. They must get their act together if they are to restore people’s confidence in their ability to get things done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad