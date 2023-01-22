A potholed street in Sheffield has not been resurfaced as ‘punishment’ for a tree protest six years ago, residents claim.

People on Dunkeld Road turned out to mark the anniversary of a row over the felling of a tree on their road in Ecclesall. But despite years of pressure the council says it only plans to begin consulting residents in February.

Councillor Barbara Masters said: “For some residents it will no doubt feel like punishment for opposing the council and Amey’s plans to fell our street trees. When the Streets Ahead project was launched residents were promised all our roads would be enhanced to exactly the same high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet six years on and after the prime investment period has ended, Dunkeld Road has still not been resurfaced. It’s in a terrible condition and the standard of some others that have been is appalling. It’s no wonder many of my constituents feel badly let down. Residents of Dunkeld Road want to know why it’s taking so long for the council, Amey and the Independent Tree Panel to agree on a work plan. They must get their act together if they are to restore people’s confidence in their ability to get things done.”

Coun Barbara Masters, front, with Dunkeld Road residents and barriers they say have been up for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Graham Hogg said January 17 was the sixth anniversary of the felling of a tree which brought protesters to Dunkeld Road.

He added: “Six years on and all that's happened since is a few patches on the road. The problem trees continue to grow and cause yet more damage to the road and pavements. Four trees have had barriers round them for over two years now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green candidate Peter Gilbert said the delay was “all on the side of the council and Amey”.

“The non-council, non-Amey members of the Street Tree Partnership have been urgently pushing for progress on Dunkeld since August 2019. The delay is all on the side of the council and Amey. The partnership was only shown proposals in mid December 2022 and agreed with them immediately. SCC and Amey have had the information for four weeks now, so I really hope residents will have an announcement of a date for starting the works soon. We must move forward with transparency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Barbara Masters on Greystones Road, which is set to be resurfaced at Easter, eleven months after the problem was reported, she says.

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the council’s waste and streetscene policy committee, said they would begin consulting residents in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As with all the outstanding roads from the core investment programme of the Streets Ahead contract, Amey and the council are working with the Sheffield Street Tree Partnership to review options to retain trees whilst ensuring we have accessible and safe footpaths and roads.

“Specifically with Dunkeld Road, we will be contacting residents in February to begin our consultation process. We understand that the delay to resurfacing works is frustrating, but we are committed to making progress whilst engaging with those directly impacted by the works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Sheffield City Council announced a 'stringent plan' to improve the schedule of resurfacing by Amey. Highway officers said there were shortfalls and delays in the contractor's resurfacing and drainage schedule.