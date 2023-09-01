Sheffield trains: There are no trains at all in or out of Sheffield today due to industrial action
And services are going to be severely reduced on Saturday for the last weekend of the school holidays.
Members of the Aslef and RMT across all train operators are staging walkouts nationwide today (September 1) with stations all over England not offering any journeys at all.
Industrial action is also planned tomorrow (September 2) on the last Saturday of the school holidays with severely reduced services. The only Northern route running through Sheffield on September 2 is a reduced Sheffield to Leeds service.
The walkouts are over pay and working condition disputes that have persisted for over a year, with 20,000 RMT members striking on Saturday. It is likely that the strikes will also impact services on Sunday.
A notice on the National Rail website for Sheffield Railway Station reads: "This station has no service today (September 1) because of Industrial Action.
"A small number of routes will have a very limited train service on September 2."
The cancellatins on September 2 are expected to cause severe disruption as "millions" of passengers are likely to be traveling to football matches and returning from holidays - at the same time as UK airports continue to struggle with a "technical issue" with air-traffic control systems causing chaos for countless flights.
Which train operators are involved in the national train strikes?
The RMT and Aslef strikes affect the following operators:
- Avanti West Coast
- c2c
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Gatwick Express
- Great Northern
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- Heathrow Express
- Island Line - ASLEF strike only
- London Northwestern Railway
- LNER
- Northern
- South Western Railway
- Southeastern
- Southern
- Stansted Express
- Thameslink
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Railway
Passengers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets can have their ticket refunded with no fee if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.
Train operators are likely to offer flexibility to travel on a wide range of non-strike days.
Passengers with season tickets who do not travel can claim compensation for the strike dates through Delay Repay.
Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We don’t want to take this action but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.”
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch added: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.”
A Department for Transport spokesperson said the government has facilitated “fair and reasonable pay offers”, adding “union bosses are opting to prolong this dispute by blocking their members from having a vote on these offers. We continue to urge that members are given their say and disruption is brought to an end.”