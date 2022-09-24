Sheffield traffic: Snake Pass closed by police for 15-miles following crash
A 15-mile stretch of the Snake Pass is closed today following a collision.
Derbyshire Police said the A57 route across the Pennines is closed from Glossop to Fairholmes following a crash.
No other details have yet been released but the force has urged motorists to stay away.
A spokesman said: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
More to follow.