Adam Clapham: Another man charged over Rotherham murder and due in court today
Another man has been charged over the murder of a man whose body was found earlier this week.
Kieron Millar, of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder, section 18 grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity following the death of 31-year-old Adam Clapham.
Read More
Millar, aged 29, is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
Most Popular
Officers were called to reports of concern for Adam on Spring Street, Rotherham, at around 10.48am on Monday, September 19.
Upon arrival Adam was found unresponsive and confirmed dead at the scene.
Millar is the fifth person to be charged in connection with the death.
Robert Crookes, 31 of no fixed address; Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were all charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape last week.
Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, was also charged with assisting an offender.
Floral tributes have been left at the place where Adam’s body was found.
South Yorkshire Police said officers are still keen to hear from anybody who can help the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via a live chat online, its online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 256 of 19 September 2022.
You can access the online portal and live chat at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.