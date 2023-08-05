He was selected as one of 21 finalists from a total of 13,000 nominations.

An inspirational Sheffield schoolboy has been named as a Teen category finalist in the 2023 JustGiving GoCardless Awards, after raising over £46,000 for a local charity which supports his cousin.

‘Super Shay’ O’Grady, 13, has taken on five triathlons in five years to raise money for Bluebell Wood, a children’s hospice offering care to children with complex needs, which he has been fundraising for since he was aged 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His cousin, Evie-May O’Grady Askwith, has a rare chromosomal deletion disorder meaning she cannot walk or talk, and needs full-time care. She has been visiting the hospice for several years for activities and respite care.

Being the same age, Shay and Evie-May have always been close, Shay's dad previously told The Star.

Shay said: “I love fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice - it’s an amazing place that supports my cousin and her family. This latest challenge was my toughest one yet, but I was determined to do it and with help from my family and friends I achieved it.”

He was selected as one of the 21 finalists from a total of 13,000 nominations.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan's most recent triathlon on March 21 covered the 58-mile distance between Hillsborough Stadium and Barnsley FC’s stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I heard about the JustGiving award nomination I was so excited and I am really looking forward to meeting all other fundraisers and listening to their inspirational stories too,” he added.

Shay O'Grady with his cousin Evie-Mae O’Grady Askwith, both aged nine in 2020

Voting is open to the public on JustGiving's website, and closes on August 25.

Earlier this year, Shay appeared on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway when he and his family won a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida in recognition of his achievements.

Pascale Harvie, President and general manager at JustGiving said: “Our fundraisers and crowdfunders are amazing and whilst they don’t do what they do for praise and recognition, every single person like Shay deserves it.

“The ceremony is a magical evening but most importantly it's a moment for us at JustGiving to thank, formally recognise and celebrate the individuals, groups and charities who have done extraordinary things in the interest of others."