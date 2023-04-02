An inspirational young Sheffield Wednesday fan got a huge surprise when his incredible fundraising achievements were recognised on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Shay O’Grady has raised more than £46,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Driven by his love for cousin Evie Mae, who visits the hospice for care and support, 12-year-old Shay has taken on numerous fundraising challenges, including four gruelling triathlons.

He was in the audience for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which aired on ITV last night, Saturday, April 1, at 7pm, when he was surprised by Ant. Shay looked stunned as the host told the nation on the live television show: “From the age of four, Shay has tirelessly fundraised for the hospice his cousin Evie stays at. Incredibly, he’s just completed his fourth triathlon and he has raised almost £47,000. Shay, you’re an absolute legend. Come up here, my friend, give us a hug. You have got a place on the plane.”

He was one of several heroes plucked from the audience in the show’s latest ‘Happiest Minute of the Week’ segment, all of whom were chosen to jet off with Ant and Dec to Universal Orlando resort, in Florida, from where the series finale next Saturday, April 8, will be streamed.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Shay' O'Grady, 12, has raised more than £46,000 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. His amazing fundraising achievements were recognised on national TV last night when he was plucked from the audience and rewarded with a dream holiday to Universal Orlando in Florida.

Shay and the other amazing winners will get the red carpet treatment from British Airways as they fly to Orlando in a specially chartered Takeaway jet. The amazing holiday includes a six-night luxury stay, with access to all three Universal Orlando theme parks, tickets to an exclusive winners event at Volcano Bay Water Theme Park and $2,000 to spend on shopping and dining.

‘Shay is a truly hardworking and kind young man’

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice said there could not be a more deserving winner. “He's a truly hardworking and kind young man, and is inspired by his cousin Evie-Mae, who we support,” said the hospice. “We can't think of anyone who deserves this trip of a lifetime more and seeing his face on the show tonight has made our day – what a surprise! Happy holidays Shay and family!”

Shay’s cousin, and his inspiration, Evie-Mae O’Grady Askwith, from Ecclesfield, has an extremely rare chromosome deletion disorder, which means she can’t walk or talk and needs round the clock care. Evie-Mae has been visiting her ‘home away from home’ Bluebell Wood for several years for respite care and other events and activities.

Shay O'Grady with his cousin Evie-Mae, who visits Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice for support and is the inspiration for all of Shay's fundraising efforts. Shay, who is 12 years old and is a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan, was surprised on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last night and rewarded for his remarkable achievements with the holiday of a lifetime.

Shay has previously described the hospice as an ‘amazing place’ for which he says he ‘loves’ fundraising. Every penny counts as it costs some £14,000 a day to run the hospice – around 85 per cent of which is raised by its amazing supporters.

In 2021, Shay became the hospice’s first ever ‘Young Fundraising Charity Champion’, with Bluebell Wood describing him as an ‘extraordinary young man’. His latest challenge involved swimming, walking and cycling the distance from Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground to Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium three times over, which he described as his ‘toughest’ undertaking yet.

To sponsor Shay, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaystriathlon.