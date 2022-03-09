Inspired by his beloved cousin Evie-Mae, who visits the hospice for care and support, ‘Super Shay’ O’Grady is taking on his third triathlon in as many years to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Never one to do things by halves, this time Shay will be swimming, walking and cycling the equivalent distance from Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium to the home of Bolton Wanderers, the University of Bolton Stadium. His mammoth challenge will cover a total of 171 miles.

'Super Shay' O'Grady, 11, is set to take on his third marathon in as many years in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

The grand finale of Shay’s grueling challenge will see him walk all the way to the University of Bolton Stadium ahead of the Owls’ League One clash with Bolton Wanderers on April 9.

“I love fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to help all the children and families who visit,” said Shay, from Ecclesfield.

“It’s just an amazing place that supports my poorly cousin Evie-Mae and all her family.

“That’s why I always do as much as I can to help, whether it’s crazy bike rides, triathlons or anything else that can raise money.

Shay O'Grady with his cousin Evie-Mae, who visits the hospice for support and is the inspiration for all of Shay's fundraising efforts.

“This year it’s my toughest challenge yet – but I’m determined to do it and with the support of my family and friends I’m sure that I will.”

Shay’s cousin and inspiration, Evie-Mae O’Grady Askwith, 11, from Ecclesfield, has an extremely rare chromosome deletion disorder, which means she can’t walk or talk and needs round the clock care. Evie-Mae has been visiting her ‘home away from home’ Bluebell Wood for several years for respite care and other events and activities.

In recognition of his tireless efforts, last year Bluebell Wood made Shay its first ever ‘Young Fundraising Charity Champion’.

Shannon Gossage, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Shay’s an extraordinary young man and we’re incredibly proud of everything he’s achieved for his cousin Evie and all the other children and families who visit Bluebell Wood.

“His fundraising challenges have really captured people’s hearts and we have no doubt there will be many people cheering him on when the big day arrives.