Sheffield is a beautiful city but there are always parts which could do with a bit of brightening up.

Thankfully it's also a wonderfully creative city, filled with not just talented musicians, craftspeople and filmmakers, but plenty of artists who in many cases have used the city as their canvas.

From library walls to pubs and suburban houses, they have stamped their mark on buildings across the Sheffield and brought a little bit of joy to the lives of people across the city.

Here are some of the best photos of street art in Sheffield, from the 1970s up to the present day, some of which has since been lost or replaced with fresh artwork while other pieces are still standing.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Birth of Pegasus mural, by Steve Field, on Brotherton Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, in 1977. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield

Waterfall mural by brothers Ben and Tristram Carder on the gable end of No. 48 Holland Road, in Lowfield, Sheffield, viewed from Asline Road, in 1983. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield