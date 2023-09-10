News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody

Sheffield street art: 24 stunning photos of city's best murals from over the years, from Pete McKee to Phlegm

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield is a beautiful city but there are always parts which could do with a bit of brightening up.

Thankfully it's also a wonderfully creative city, filled with not just talented musicians, craftspeople and filmmakers, but plenty of artists who in many cases have used the city as their canvas.

From library walls to pubs and suburban houses, they have stamped their mark on buildings across the Sheffield and brought a little bit of joy to the lives of people across the city.

Here are some of the best photos of street art in Sheffield, from the 1970s up to the present day, some of which has since been lost or replaced with fresh artwork while other pieces are still standing.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Sheffield street art from over the years

1. Memorable murals

Sheffield street art from over the years

Photo Sales
Birth of Pegasus mural, by Steve Field, on Brotherton Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, in 1977. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield

2. Birth of Pegasus

Birth of Pegasus mural, by Steve Field, on Brotherton Street, in Burngreave, Sheffield, in 1977. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Waterfall mural by brothers Ben and Tristram Carder on the gable end of No. 48 Holland Road, in Lowfield, Sheffield, viewed from Asline Road, in 1983. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield

3. Waterfall

Waterfall mural by brothers Ben and Tristram Carder on the gable end of No. 48 Holland Road, in Lowfield, Sheffield, viewed from Asline Road, in 1983. Photo: Jack Barnaby/Monica Frith/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Mural at Pyebank Flats, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, in around.1987. Photo: R.Brightman/Picture Sheffield

4. Pyebank flats

Mural at Pyebank Flats, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, in around.1987. Photo: R.Brightman/Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldArtsArtistsPete McKeePeopleNostalgia