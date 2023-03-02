A picture-perfect snap of Pete McKee’s ‘The Snog’ appears to show dead ringers for the immortal Sheffield couple – framed at just the right moment as they were walking past.

The photo by Aleksandra Kirsza was shared to the ‘All About Sheffield In’it’ Facebook Page and shows the iconic mural on the side of Fagan’s pub, framed by a sweet elderly couple walking arm-in-arm.

Between the man’s flat cap and the lady’s white hair and thick coat, they look the spitting image of the couple in the public artwork loved by Sheffielders.

Aleksandra shared the photo with the simple caption: “I found them”.

This heartwarming photo shows an elderly couple walking arm-in-arm - and just happen to perfectly frame 'The Snog' by Pete McKee.

Fans and residents have heaped praise on the snap and are calling for it be passed on for artist Pete McKee himself to appreciate.

Aleksandra told The Star she took the photo “in a rush” but loves how it came out, adding that the 2013 artwork is “her favourite mural”.

It comes following news Fagan’s will soon be taken over, ensuring ‘The Snog’ can be enjoyed for years to come.

Pete McKee is one of Sheffield’s most well known and celebrated contemporary artists.

