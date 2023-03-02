Pete McKee mural: Heartwarming photo captures dead ringers for couple in The Snog artwork at Sheffield pub
A picture-perfect snap of Pete McKee’s ‘The Snog’ appears to show dead ringers for the immortal Sheffield couple – framed at just the right moment as they were walking past.
47 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:25pm
The photo by Aleksandra Kirsza was shared to the ‘All About Sheffield In’it’ Facebook Page and shows the iconic mural on the side of Fagan’s pub, framed by a sweet elderly couple walking arm-in-arm.
Between the man’s flat cap and the lady’s white hair and thick coat, they look the spitting image of the couple in the public artwork loved by Sheffielders.
Aleksandra shared the photo with the simple caption: “I found them”.
Fans and residents have heaped praise on the snap and are calling for it be passed on for artist Pete McKee himself to appreciate.
Aleksandra told The Star she took the photo “in a rush” but loves how it came out, adding that the 2013 artwork is “her favourite mural”.
Pete McKee is one of Sheffield’s most well known and celebrated contemporary artists.
His murals are city attractions and The Snog has been visited by countless couples over the years to recreate the tender moment.